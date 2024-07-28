Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,115 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.