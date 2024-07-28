Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
BATS:MTUM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,115 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
Read More
