Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 228.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 84,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 149.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10,335.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 88,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MTH traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average of $166.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

