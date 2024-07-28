Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of MoneyLion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.3 %

ML stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 133,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $75,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

