Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.6 %

SHAK traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 826,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.