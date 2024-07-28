Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 707 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.63.

AGCO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.52. 562,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

