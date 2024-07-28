Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,468 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Greif were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Greif by 162,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Greif by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. 146,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,881. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

