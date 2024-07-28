Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,233,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,166,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,051,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,265 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,893 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,915 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 24,671,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,771,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

