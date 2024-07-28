Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,262 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in S&P Global by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 26,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. 823,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $498.15.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.