Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2,133.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.37. 3,805,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

