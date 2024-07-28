Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,544 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Cable One worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO traded up $50.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.01. 253,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.14 and a 200-day moving average of $420.54. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $318.68 and a one year high of $744.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.