Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 18,246 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 6.5 %
NYSE:SWK traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. 3,723,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.
Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker
In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
