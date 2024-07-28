Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 19,589 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,895 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,789,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,404,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,132,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

