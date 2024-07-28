Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

OneMain stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 513,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

