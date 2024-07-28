Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,606 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Ashland worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Shares of ASH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

