Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.66 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

