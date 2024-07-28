Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $944,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,115. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,636 shares of company stock worth $7,242,839 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

View Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.