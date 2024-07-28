Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $5,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.52. 244,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

