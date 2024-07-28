Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.71. 673,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,519. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.