QUASA Price Down 0.1% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $165,066.50 and approximately $712.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,674.72 or 1.00005995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00072506 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198811 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $823.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.