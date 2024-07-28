QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.
QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.
NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
