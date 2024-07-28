Radio Caca 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.30 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $62.39 million and $5.30 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

