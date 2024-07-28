Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Plans Dividend of $80.40

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 80.40 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGPF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

