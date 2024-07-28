Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Plans Dividend of $80.40

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 80.40 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
RBGPF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $77.69.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.