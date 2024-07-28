Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RRGB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $686,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 986,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.