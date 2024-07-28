Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.6 days.
Relx Price Performance
Relx has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.
Relx Company Profile
