Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $7.82. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 82,354 shares changing hands.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

