Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.04.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.78 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Insiders sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

