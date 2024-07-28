Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HAUS stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

