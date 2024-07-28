ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 82.2% in July

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the June 30th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,137. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.