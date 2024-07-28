Reviewing Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) & Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 5.01% 34.63% 9.91% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $26.55 billion N/A $1.59 billion $2.37 25.63 Safestore $276.64 million 7.52 $247.03 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kuehne + Nagel International and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Safestore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Safestore on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business "Une Pièce en Plus" ("UPP") in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As of 31 October 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area ("MLA") of 8.090 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.231 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

