Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in July

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rio2 Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOFF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 74,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. Rio2 has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.47.

Get Rio2 alerts:

About Rio2

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.