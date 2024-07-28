Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Shares of RHI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. 2,117,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

