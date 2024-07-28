Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

