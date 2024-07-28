Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35-$11.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

