RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. RPM International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

