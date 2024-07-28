RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

