Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Update

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSI opened at $10.34 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

