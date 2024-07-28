Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Update

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE RSI opened at $10.34 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
