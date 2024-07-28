Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RHP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

