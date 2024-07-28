Sanctum Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $294.79 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for $224.01 or 0.00329533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $294.79 million and $11.97 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,315,939 tokens. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,337,237.41285578. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 221.56225111 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $13,918,906.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

