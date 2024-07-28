Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 28.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.