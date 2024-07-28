Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Sanofi had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 1,994,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.