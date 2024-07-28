Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 1,994,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,098. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

