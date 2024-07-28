Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sanofi by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,689,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 374,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after purchasing an additional 447,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,098. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.