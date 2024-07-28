Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi
Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,098. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
