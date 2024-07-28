Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sappi Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Sappi stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Sappi has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

