Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of Savills stock remained flat at $16.15 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Savills has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.