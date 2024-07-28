Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGHF remained flat at $40.20 during midday trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

Shares of Sawai Group are scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

About Sawai Group

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

