Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% S&T Bancorp 24.20% 10.63% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. S&T Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sberbank of Russia and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.11%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and S&T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A S&T Bancorp $535.52 million 3.26 $144.78 million $3.53 12.92

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats S&T Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

