Seele-N Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.000412 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

