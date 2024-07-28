Seele-N Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008797 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,000.99 or 1.00041053 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011320 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006794 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00072696 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
