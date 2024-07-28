Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the June 30th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sera Prognostics

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $217,891.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $217,891.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Boniface sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $47,010.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,393.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $572,627. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 100.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $18,420,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 209,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 123,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.05. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SERA

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.