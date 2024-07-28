Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 20,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 2,220,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,112. The company has a market cap of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

