Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPX remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,907. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

